Youri Tielemans was shocked to see James Maddison had been named Player of the Match after Leicester City’s clash with Everton on Saturday.

The Foxes saw out a 2-0 win at Goodison Park and have moved up to 13th in the Premier League table after achieving three wins in their last four games. Just a month ago, they were sat rock bottom of the table.

Tielemans netted this third goal of the campaign seconds before the halftime whistle and it was another outstanding strike to add to his portfolio. He used his knee to cushion the ball after a pass from Maddison and went on to hit one straight at the top corner, which would’ve been unstoppable for any goalkeeper across Europe.

An absolute ROCKET from Tielemans! SENSATIONAL ?? pic.twitter.com/wicf3xVyzY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2022

Post-match, the Belgian international looked surprised to find out his teammate had been awarded the Player of the Match award and produced a hilarious action on Sky Sports.

Youri Tielemans’ reaction to finding out James Maddison was Player of the Match ? pic.twitter.com/t9NOnXjou0 — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 5, 2022

Footage courtesy of Sky Sports.