Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly one of the clubs considering a move for the Lille striker Jonathan David.

The 22-year-old is on the radar of Everton, Arsenal and Manchester United as well according to Give Me Sport.

David has been a key player for Lille since joining the club and he has 9 goals and three assists to his name this season. The Canadian international is one of the most talented young players in Ligue 1 and it is hardly a surprise that the Premier League clubs are circling around him.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to follow up on their interest in the player with a concrete offer in the coming months.

Antonio Conte already has Son Heung-Min, Richarlison and Harry Kane at his disposal. Bringing in another forward could be a bit of overkill right now.

Spurs are in need of defensive and midfield reinforcements as well and Daniel Levy should look to focus on those areas first. Signing a quality partner for Romero, bringing in an upgrade on Emerson Royal and adding a creative midfielder to the side should be their top priority.

That said, David is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him. He could be a quality long-term signing for all four clubs mentioned in the report.

The player is reportedly valued at £40 million, but that price could shoot up if he manages to impress in the World Cup later this month.