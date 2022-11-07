Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested Newcastle could be in the running for the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk forward Mykhaylo Mudryk, but that bigger clubs like Arsenal might be more realistic options for him at the moment.

The talented young Ukraine international has been outstanding so far this season, establishing himself as one of Europe’s biggest talents with some eye-catching performances in the Champions League.

Fabrizio Romano has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about Arsenal’s interest in Mudryk, and O’Rourke has now spoken to Give Me Sport about Newcastle potentially being in the running.

O’Rourke admits he can’t quite see Mudryk opting for a move to St James’ Park right now, as he’ll have other more tempting offers from more established big names around Europe.

Discussing the 21-year-old’s future, O’Rourke said: “For sure they’re in there. It’s going to be very hard, I think, for Newcastle to persuade Mudryk to move to St. James’ Park.

“I’m sure Mudryk will be looking to join one of Europe’s elite clubs right now with the form that he’s shown for Shakhtar, especially in the Champions League this season.

“So, he’s not going to be short of takers, you’ve got the likes of Arsenal and other clubs in the Premier League as well as clubs across Europe who I’m sure are interested in Mudryk.”

Newcastle have improved a lot under Eddie Howe, and with the backing of their wealthy Saudi owners.

This has seen NUFC sign exciting talents like Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak, and Sven Botman, but it’s surely still going to be a while before they’re regulars in the top four.

That surely means league leaders Arsenal would be the more tempting option for Mudryk for the moment, though he won’t come cheap, with Give Me Sport citing Shakhtar’s sporting director Carlo Nicolini as saying he’d likely cost £86million or more.

In fairness, that might be more within Newcastle’s range than Arsenal’s, but it might be a bit early for them to stand a realistic chance of seeing off other top clubs for this signing.