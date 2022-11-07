“That might be something that worries them” – Pundit highlights one Arsenal weakness in title race vs Man City

Arsenal have been told that the lack of goals from Gabriel Jesus could be a worry for them in terms of keeping up with Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

The Gunners remain top of the table after beating Chelsea 1-0 away from home at the weekend, with Mikel Arteta’s side continuing to over-achieve in what has been a surprisingly strong start to the season from them.

Still, Simon Jordan is concerned about the lack of goals from summer signing Jesus up front, saying that could be one issue that worries Arsenal, in stark contrast to Man City, who have an absolute goal machine in Erling Haaland leading the line for them this term…

? “There’s a better team in front. Arsenal are title contenders but not winners!” ? “City have a group of players that have a like for like replacement in every position.” ? “Haaland is the juice!” Simon Jordan believes #AFC are #PL title contenders but NOT winners ? pic.twitter.com/HbRGak3aDX — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 7, 2022

Jesus has gone nine games without a goal in all competitions, with his last strike coming in the win over Tottenham on the 1st of October.

The Brazil international contributes a lot up front with his skill, creativity and work rate, but there’s surely no doubt that this AFC side lacks a clinical finisher who could be the difference in some big games.

Arsenal would surely do well to strengthen their attack this January if they are to ensure they stay in the race or simply end up being top four contenders.