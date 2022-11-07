Jermain Defoe has made it clear he’s a big fan of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans after watching his wonder-strike against Everton at the weekend.

The Belgium international looks back to his best at the moment, despite he and Leicester making a bit of a slow start to the season after a difficult summer.

The Foxes had to deal with key players leaving, while Tielemans was the subject of a lengthy transfer saga which may well have unsettled him for a while.

Of course, Leicester still have a potential worry with Tielemans as he is yet to sign a new contract and will be a free agent next summer, with Arsenal linked with him again recently by Rudy Galetti.

Defoe has told Leicester they need to do what they can to tie their star player down, with his recent form meaning he’s sure to have the pick of any club he wants once he’s out of contract next summer.

“Technically he is so good, players like that, when you have better players around you, it makes you better. He’s just a top player,” Defoe said to Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury.

“It’s the Scholey one – Scholes and Beckham used to do it. It’s so difficult, he makes it look so easy to hit it the first time and keep it down.

“He’s in the strongest position ever (regarding who he may sign for),” Defoe added. “How he is performing now, then Leicester need to try to get him signed.

An absolute ROCKET from Tielemans! SENSATIONAL ?? pic.twitter.com/wicf3xVyzY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 5, 2022

“But it will be a pick of any club he wants in the summer. There is no pressure on him and see what happens in the summer.”

Arsenal fans will hope they can remain in a strong position to sign Tielemans, but they may well have missed their chance after failing to get anything done for him a couple of months ago.

Now the 25-year-old’s stock will surely only have risen even higher, and a host of clubs could be in for him if he becomes a free agent next year.