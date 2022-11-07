Tottenham crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday evening.
Goals from Mohamed Salah sealed an important win for the Reds but it will come as a major blow for Spurs who were hoping to close the gap with Manchester City and Arsenal.
Antonio Conte’s side have now been overtaken by Newcastle United and Spurs will have to perform better if they want to finish in the top four this season.
The fans were understandably disappointed with the result and criticism has been levelled towards Conte’s pragmatic style of football. However, former Liverpool player and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes that Conte is not to be blamed for the situation.
He added that the Italian’s playing style is common knowledge by now and he won’t change his approach because it has yielded trophies over the years. Conte managed to win the Premier League with Chelsea with similar tactics.
The former Premier League defender has now aimed a sly dig at Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, stating that the Londoners should have done better in the transfer window and Spurs need to upgrade their defender and keeper.
Carragher implied that the likes of Hugo Lloris and Emerson Royal are not at the required level and it remains to be seen whether Spurs decide to dip into the transfer market in January and bring in replacements.
Lloris has certainly regressed over the past year and Royal has never been convincing since joining the club.
Antonio Conte won’t change, he has had great success in his career with his system/tactics. You know what you’re getting before he comes, so blame Levy if you’re not happy.
Got Spurs top 4, last 16CL & in the top 4 right now. Defenders & keeper are not at the level he needs.
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 6, 2022
Carra is right levy is the issue and nothing will every change while the stadium full each week if I was levy I wouldn’t change as my bank balance is going up n up coz us muppets off fans more need to boycott games only way levy gets on the same page as conte none of the top top players will come in Jan like most use deluded fans think will happen they will wait till summer to see if we get champs league again if not we will sign players on par with royal sess Sanchez doc Davies time to wake up but I doubt that will happen as most on here n most in world still hink covid was real so not much hope
Daniel Levy should have invested heavily after we lost the Champions League final in 2019. He wouldn’t back Poch in the transfer market and we went from bad to worse. Antonio Conte has really given a spurs and it’s management a shake up and we have improved dramatically in the last 12 months since he came here. He has stated several times that Spurs are a work in progress and that we need time and patience. We need further investment in a few players to try to remain in the top four this season. We cannot continue to make stupid mistakes in our defence and give goals away like we did yesterday and against Newcastle and Arsenal to name a few examples. Diet gave Salah a gift yesterday but no one was properly marking Salah in the box for the first goal either. He cannot be giv n any space in the box because he is deadly dangerous and a brilliant player. We lose concentration too many times like in the Bournemouth gam but we did recover for a gutsy win. We can play great football but need a new centre back and a playmaker at least and we need to be looking for a world class goalkeeper as well.