Tottenham crashed to a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Goals from Mohamed Salah sealed an important win for the Reds but it will come as a major blow for Spurs who were hoping to close the gap with Manchester City and Arsenal.

Antonio Conte’s side have now been overtaken by Newcastle United and Spurs will have to perform better if they want to finish in the top four this season.

The fans were understandably disappointed with the result and criticism has been levelled towards Conte’s pragmatic style of football. However, former Liverpool player and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher believes that Conte is not to be blamed for the situation.

He added that the Italian’s playing style is common knowledge by now and he won’t change his approach because it has yielded trophies over the years. Conte managed to win the Premier League with Chelsea with similar tactics.

The former Premier League defender has now aimed a sly dig at Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, stating that the Londoners should have done better in the transfer window and Spurs need to upgrade their defender and keeper.

Carragher implied that the likes of Hugo Lloris and Emerson Royal are not at the required level and it remains to be seen whether Spurs decide to dip into the transfer market in January and bring in replacements.

Lloris has certainly regressed over the past year and Royal has never been convincing since joining the club.