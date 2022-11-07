Liverpool picked up a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League last night.

The Reds took advantage of some slack defending from the Londoners to grind out their first away league win of the season.

Mohamed Salah scored a brace in the first half and the Reds managed to hold on to their advantage despite a second-half goal from Harry Kane.

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has now heaped praise on young defender Ibrahima Konate for his performance against the Londoners.

He tweeted: “Big result for @LFC. MO Salah sensational, Nunez causing chaos as usual & Konate makes the team quicker & more powerful.”

Big result for @LFC ?? MO Salah sensational, Nunez causing chaos as usual & Konate makes the team quicker & more powerful! #TOTLIV — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) November 6, 2022

The 23-year-old has been a rock at the back for Jurgen Klopp’s side and his influence was evident against Spurs. Konate was outstanding with his reading of the game and his powerful presence kept the likes of Kane in check.

Furthermore, his decision-making and recovery pace has been valuable for Liverpool, who like to play on the front foot.

Konate has looked like a significant upgrade on Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in recent outings and it is safe to assume that he will be the regular partner for Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence, barring an injury.

The young defender is yet to hit his peak years and he has all the tools to develop into a world-class player. If he can get over his niggling injury issues, he will be an asset for the Reds in the years to come.