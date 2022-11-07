Pundit explains his worries about Chelsea under Graham Potter

Chelsea manager Graham Potter may already be starting to feel the heat after a poor run of form in the Premier League.

The former Brighton boss was a surprise replacement for the hugely successful Thomas Tuchel earlier this season, and though it’s still early days for him and he’ll surely be given time at Stamford Bridge, his side’s recent performances do look quite a concern.

Chelsea are now four games without a win in the Premier League, and their 1-0 home defeat to Arsenal yesterday sees them five points off the top four as things stand.

The nature of the Blues’ performances under Potter will be a concern too, with Garth Crooks explaining his worry about the club’s new manager in his column for BBC Sport.

Crooks praised Arsenal for the way they played in their win at Stamford Bridge, but he added that Chelsea lacked ideas and it’s a worry for Potter that they currently look on course to miss out on a place in the top four.

“There was only one team winning this London derby and it was Arsenal,” Crooks said.

“If anyone is in any doubt about how seriously the Gunners are taking their Premier League title challenge then you only have to take a good look at the way they celebrated their victory after the game away at Chelsea.”

He added: “Chelsea meanwhile looked tired and lacked ideas. They might be doing fine in the Champions League but finishing outside the top four isn’t a good look for Chelsea. A worrying time for Graham Potter.”

Chelsea surely need to make some changes in January as their recent signings haven’t really worked out at all, with the likes of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming in this summer but so far failing to make much of an impact.