Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano discusses Chelsea’s January transfer plans following Arsenal defeat

Chelsea will surely look for opportunities in the January transfer window after their recent poor run of form, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Blues lost 1-0 to Arsenal yesterday, making it four Premier League games in a row without a victory for Graham Potter’s side, who are stumbling a little after initially making a good start under their new manager.

Romano is still backing Potter, saying the former Brighton manager needs time, but he expects there could be changes made to this squad again in January.

It was a busy summer for Chelsea, so Romano expects they might now need to be smarter about their acquisitions after spending so much on a host of new faces in the build-up to this season.

“Chelsea will be disappointed with both the result and the performance against Arsenal yesterday, and it’s now four Premier League games without a win for Graham Potter’s side,” Romano said.

“I think they will try to find opportunities in January, as always; it was already a busy summer so they need to be smart now.

“They need a right-back probably, but they need time: I think the international break will be key for Graham Potter to improve the situation, he really needs time.”

Chelsea being in something of a transitional period shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, with so much upheaval in the last few months.

Todd Boehly bought the club from Roman Abramovich earlier in the year, while Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager, and key figures like Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech both departed Stamford Bridge.

Still, Chelsea were clearly second best at home to Arsenal yesterday and the fans surely won’t put up with that for long.

Despite a lot of big spending on the likes of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the summer, Chelsea don’t really look any better than they did last season, and have arguably gone backwards.