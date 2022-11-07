Barcelona make transfer decision after learning Chelsea star’s wage demands

Barcelona have reportedly decided against a potential transfer move for Chelsea midfielder Jorginho because his wage demands would be too high.

The Italy international is coming towards the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and will be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market next summer if he cannot agree a new deal with Chelsea.

Still, it seems Barcelona are not keen on pursuing Jorginho due to the fact that he would want around €10m a season at the Nou Camp, plus bonuses potentially taking his annual salary to €12m, according to Todo Fichajes.

Barca could do well to bring in an experienced midfielder like this as a long-term replacement for veteran star Sergio Busquets, but there might be better options out there.

Even if Jorginho might be tempting as a free agent, he has his limitations as a player and hasn’t always been the most consistently impressive performer during his time at Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see if other top clubs show an interest in him with this kind of money being involved.