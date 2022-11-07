Manchester United are one of the clubs in the race for the potential €50million transfer of PSV star Cody Gakpo, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Red Devils could, however, be likely to face a great deal of competition for the in-form Netherlands international, with Romano describing this saga as looking like being an open race, with PSV ready to accept a package of around €50m in total to let their star player leave.

Discussing Man Utd’s pursuit of Gakpo, Romano said: “Gakpo’s value will be close to €50m again. It depends on bonuses and conditions, but PSV always wanted €50m package for Gakpo.

“For sure Man Utd will face serious competition; English clubs and not only, it’s an open race.”

United fans will surely be hoping their club does everything possible to win the race for this hugely promising young talent, with Gakpo looking like just what Erik ten Hag needs right now.

It’s not been the best start to the season at Old Trafford, and it’s clear that it’s in attack that things need a bit of a shake-up.

Cristiano Ronaldo now looks like he’s past his best as he approaches his 38th birthday, while players like Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho have not been consistent enough.

There is surely room for Gakpo to come in and play a key role straight away, with the 23-year-old contributing a hugely impressive nine goals and 12 assists in just 13 Eredivisie games so far this season.

These are hugely impressive numbers for a relatively young and inexperienced player, and if MUFC really can get him in for just €50m it could end up being an absolute bargain in the long run.

Romano has also explained that Gakpo was wanted by the likes of Leeds and Southampton in the summer, but the chance has now surely gone for clubs of that level, with Gakpo now having his sights set on a bigger move.