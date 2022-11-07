Daily Mail journalist drops worrying news for Leeds United’s Jesse Marsch

Despite beating Liverpool two weeks ago and following it up with a remarkable second-half comeback against Bournemouth last weekend, Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch is still walking a tightrope.

That’s according to the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler, who has suggested that failure to shore up his side’s defensive frailties could result in the Whites’ owners parting ways with the American.

Speaking about how precarious Marsch’s position is, despite two massive wins, Wheeler said: “It’s a bold approach and one that will result in more games like this one, but Marsch needs to be careful.

“After all, a refusal to compromise on attacking principles was the undoing of predecessor Marcelo Bielsa.”

