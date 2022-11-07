Exclusive: Wolves make enquiry for 25-year-old defender on request of Julen Lopetegui

Wolves are interested in signing Real Valladolid defender Javi Sanchez.

Although Sanchez, 25, recently signed a new deal at Real Valladolid, the centre-back could find that his long-term future lies in the Premier League.

CaughtOffside understands that Sanchez is highly-rated by Lopetegui, who knows him well following their time spent working with Real Madrid.

Eager to honour their new manager’s request, sources have confirmed that Wolves have now registered their interest in the Spanish centre-back.

Even though the Midlands side would prefer to reach an agreement in time for the January transfer window, a summer move has not been ruled out should a winter deal prove too difficult to conclude.

The 25-year-old has a €25m release clause in his contract but we understand that an offer of around €15m may be enough to prise him away from the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.

Real Madrid also have a 50% sell-on clause in the Getafe-born defender, so Los Blancos are set to profit from any future move.

Since moving to Real Valladolid back in 2019, Sanchez, who has four years left on his current deal, has gone on to feature in 67 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to four goals along the way.