Newcastle United star Miguel Almiron has been in excellent form this season.

The 28-year-old Paraguayan international has scored seven goals in his last seven league appearances for the Magpies.

Almiron has always been a hardworking player but his end product left a lot to be desired. It seems that the midfielder has now added that to his game.

The arrival of Eddie Howe has helped him improve immensely and Almiron has now established himself as an indispensable asset for the club.

Almiron joined Newcastle during the 2018/19 season and he had scored 9 Premier League goals prior to this season. Already on 8 league goals, he is well on course to surpass that tally in a single season this year.

Former Premier League star and pundit Gary Lineker has now reacted to the transformation of the 28-year-old this season.

He tweeted: “Another lovely goal from Almiron. Looks a completely different footballer under Eddie Howe.”

Almiron scored an impressive goal against Southampton and helped Newcastle pick up a 4-1 win away from home. The win takes Newcastle up to third in the Premier League table.

The Magpies will be hoping to finish in the Champions League positions this season and it remains to be seen whether they can sustain their current form during the second half of the season as well.