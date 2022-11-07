Journalist suggests Chelsea will get chance to “escalate” talks over ambitious €100m+ transfer

Chelsea could get the chance to escalate transfer talks over Jude Bellingham now that they know they’ll be coming up against Borussia Dortmund in the next round of the Champions League.

The Blues were drawn against Dortmund in the last 16 today, in what should be an intriguing tie between two big clubs who like to play good football.

Although Graham Potter’s men aren’t looking too convincing in the Premier League right now, they’ve performed well in Europe so far this season and will surely fancy their chances of getting past Dortmund.

The Bundesliga giants will be no pushovers, though, and journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested one of the main positives of this tie for Chelsea could be the chance to step up talks over signing Bellingham from the German side next summer…

Chelsea draw Dortmund. At least it’s a chance to escalate those Jude Bellingham talks… — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 7, 2022

Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, has previously named Chelsea as being one of Bellingham’s suitors, whilst also suggesting the deal could cost €100million or more.

Bellingham is one of the world’s finest young players and will be a major threat to Chelsea in their Champions League tie.

In the long run, though, he could also be a great signing for the west London giants, who could do with rebuilding their midfield around a top young player to replace ageing duo N’Golo Kante and Jorginho, both of whom will be out of contract next summer.