Premier League club decide to sack their manager and now want Jesse Marsch

Leeds United FC Southampton FC
Southampton’s decision to sack Ralph Hasenhuttl today could have repercussions for Leeds United.

It is not yet clear who the Saints will bring in to replace Hasenhuttl, but it is thought that Leeds manager Jesse Marsch could still be on their radar after links with the American tactician last month.

Marsch has done decent work at Elland Road but some fans will still be slightly divided on whether or not he’s truly the best long-term option for the club.

This could mean Southampton have a genuine shot at hiring Marsch if they do decide to step up their interest in the near future.

Still, other options are likely to be on the table as well, with Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper also linked with the south coast side.

