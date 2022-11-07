Former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could be set to hold talks over his situation at Ligue 1 side Nice, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

The Denmark international was a star performer for Leicester for many years, playing a key role in their surprise Premier League title victory in 2015/16, and their FA Cup final win over Chelsea in 2020/21.

Now, however, Schmeichel is struggling to establish himself at Nice, who he joined from Leicester during the summer.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Schmeichel, but the 35-year-old would surely have plenty of suitors in the Premier League if he were to look for a move back to England in the near future.

Romano says Nice don’t currently view Schmeichel as being on the market, but he has also suggested that things could change following talks.

“It’s clear that Kasper Schmeichel has not had the best time at Nice since his summer transfer from Leicester City,” Romano said.

“I’m told the situation will be discussed in the next weeks and months. Nice insist he’s not on the market but the reality could be different in the next weeks.

“So, we’ll have to wait for a bit longer to know for sure.”

One imagines there’d be a fair few Leicester fans who’d welcome Schmeichel back to the King Power Stadium after their slow start to the season.