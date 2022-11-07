Liverpool owners FSG announce they’re putting the club up for sale

Liverpool FC has surprisingly been put up for sale by the Fenway Sports Group (FSG), according to a breaking news report from The Athletic.

FSG took full control of the Reds back in 2010, and have overseen a hugely successful period for the club, particularly since hiring Jurgen Klopp as manager in the 2015/16 season.

Klopp has won the Champions League and Premier League titles in his time in charge, and FSG have contributed by backing the signings of big names like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara, and many more.

This news comes quite out of the blue, though FSG’s statement to The Athletic suggests they’ve had interest in the past that they turned down.

The report adds that investment banking firms Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been retained to assist with the process of selling the Merseyside giants.

FSG’s statement read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

It will be interesting to see what a change in ownership means for LFC and the futures of key figures like Klopp in the near future.