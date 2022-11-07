Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Deportivo Guadalajara winger Alexis Vega.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 24-year-old Mexican international has attracted the interest of the Merseyside giants with his performances recently.

The report adds that the 24-year-old is being monitored by Chelsea and Real Madrid as well.

Vega is naturally a left-sided winger but he can operate as a centre-forward and a right-winger as well. His versatility will be a bonus for the Reds if they manage to sign him.

The Mexican has a contract with Guadalajara until the summer of 2024 and he could be available for a nominal price at the end of this season. He will have just one year left on his deal in the summer and it remains to be seen whether the Reds can snap him up on a bargain.

Klopp could use more depth in the wide areas and Vega could be a useful addition. Currently, Luis Diaz is the only left-sided winger on the side. The Reds have had to use Diogo Jota and Fabio Carvalho in the wide positions in the absence of the Colombian.

Vega could act as a cover for the former Porto star if he moves to Anfield.

The 24-year-old has three goals and four assists to his name this season and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to accept the role of a squad player in order to join a big club.