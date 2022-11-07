Manchester United and Barcelona will contest a huge tie in the Europa League playoffs this season, following today’s draw for the next stage of the competition.
See below for the draw in full:
Barcelona v Manchester United
Juventus v Nantes
Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland
Shakhtar Donetsk v Rennes
Ajax v Union Berlin
Bayer Leverkusen v Monaco
Sevilla v PSV
FC Salzburg v Roma
In a new format for the Europa League, teams must progress past these playoffs before the next knockout stage of the tournament.
This is why, having won their group, Arsenal are not involved in these playoffs, so will have to wait a little longer to find out their next opponent.
Man Utd and Barca should be a great watch, but it’s a stark reminder of how far these two great clubs have fallen.
A decade ago, they met in two Champions League finals in the space of three years, but they will now be looking to get past one another to make progress in the Europa League.