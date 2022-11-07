Man United handed huge boost as star set to return from injury in time for World Cup

Manchester United and France have been handed a major boost after recent reports have suggested Raphael Varane will soon return to training before being included in Didier Deschamps’ World Cup squad.

That’s according to a recent report from L’Equipe, who claims that although the world-class defender is unlikely to feature in Man United’s two remaining games before clubs break for the World Cup, he is set to re-join first-team training and should return back to full fitness in time to feature for Les Bleus in Qatar.

Varane, 29, has been injured since last month when he was spotted leaving Stamford Bridge’s pitch in tears after appearing to injure his leg against Chelsea.

Despite initial fears that the former Real Madrid defender would miss out on this month’s winter World Cup, it now appears the 29-year-old is going to win his fitness race, which will serve as a major boost for both his club and country.

MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Chelsea to be active, Man Utd in forward race, Barca’s Pique replacement + more

United’s first competitive game back after the World Cup is set to be against Nottingham Forest on 27 December and assuming Varane does not injure himself while out in Qatar, he is almost certain to come straight back into Erik Ten Hag’s starting lineup.