“Something isn’t right” between Man Utd flop signed by Solskjaer and new manager Ten Hag, says journalist

Manchester United suffered another setback yesterday as they were beaten 3-1 away to Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Red Devils have endured a stop-start season under new manager Erik ten Hag, and there were plenty of concerns from the manner of this result at Villa Park.

Going through some of the issues in this Man Utd squad on talkSPORT, journalist Alex Crook gave a harsh but fair assessment of some of the players who featured on the day, laying into Donny van de Beek in particular.

The Netherlands international was signed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and then barely used, and Crook thinks there are clearly problems with him and Ten Hag as well…

Crook believes it’s clear now that Van de Beek has no future at Old Trafford, while he also criticised the performance of what looks like an increasingly over-the-hill Cristiano Ronaldo, whilst also stating that youngster Anthony Elanga looks like someone who should be on loan at Birmingham City rather than playing regularly for a club like United.

