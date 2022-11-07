Exclusive: Man Utd “tracking” 19-year-old with world class potential, but alternative transfer already in place

Manchester United have been tracking Red Bull Salzburg starlet Benjamin Sesko for some time, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing on CaughtOffside’s Substack.

The Red Devils, however, may already have missed out on the signing of Sesko, with Romano stating that the talented 19-year-old is set for a move to RB Leipzig in 2023.

Sesko was wanted by Man Utd and Chelsea in the summer, says Romano, but he expects the highly-rated young Slovenia international will fulfil his move to Leipzig instead of ending up elsewhere.

“Another player being linked with United is Benjamin Sesko, but I’m less sure of the truth to these rumours,” Romano explained.

“Sesko signed for RB Leipzig last summer and it will be completed in 2023, so I’m told he’s going to Leipzig. Man Utd have been tracking him for a long time, this is not new – last summer Man Utd and Chelsea were interested, but he’s going to Leipzig.”

This is despite a report from the Telegraph recently stating that United have been considering Sesko as an option to replace Cristiano Ronaldo up front, and that a deal could possibly be done for around £40million.

Cody Gakpo could be a more realistic option for MUFC, but Sesko is a dream that may have to wait for another time.

United surely need to make changes up front after a lack of impact from Ronaldo in recent times, while Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial and Antony have also been quite inconsistent.