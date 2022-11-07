Newcastle United are willing to provide Eden Hazard with an exit route when the transfer window opens in January.

According to a report from El Nacional, Aston Villa are keen on signing the Belgian international as well.

Hazard has been a failure at Real Madri since the big-money move from Chelsea and the player is keen on a fresh start. The report claims that he has already informed his compatriot Thibaut Courtois that he wants to leave in winter.

The former Chelsea ace is looking to have an impressive World Cup so that he can join a big club.

Newcastle are looking to add more depth and quality in the wide areas and they are willing to offer €20 million for the Belgian international. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to cut their losses on him and sell him for a nominal price.

The Spanish giants are thought to be unhappy with his performances as well. Hazard has just seven goals and 11 assists from 72 appearances for Los Blancos and it is safe to say that the move has not worked out for either party.

Meanwhile, Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are in the race as well. They rescued Philippe Coutinho from a similar situation at Barcelona and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from the Magpies and sign Hazard.

The Belgian was one of the best players in the world during his time in England and he could be a coup for Newcastle or Aston Villa if he manages to recapture his form and confidence. The 31-year-old won La Liga and the Champions League last season and his winning experience could be an invaluable addition to the dressing room.