Crystal Palace are close to agreeing a new deal for Jordan Ayew.

That’s according to Richard Cawley, who claims the experienced attacker is in line to extend his stay at Selhurst Park.

Ayew, 31, is believed to earn around £40,000-per week and even though he is well into his 30s, has remained a regular under manager Patrick Vieira.

However, with his deal set to expire next summer, the Eagles have been proactive in their efforts to retain the Marseille-born wide-man.

MORE: Liverpool owners FSG announce they’re putting the club up for sale

Set to pen a new deal that would see him stay with the club until 2024, Ayew is likely to see out the rest of his playing days with the Eagles.

Since joining from Swansea back in 2018, Ayew has gone on to feature in 147 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 27 goals along the way.