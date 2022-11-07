Premier League team of the week: Just one Arsenal player despite win at Chelsea, Liverpool duo in after beating Spurs

The latest Premier League team of the week on the BBC is in, with Garth Crooks somewhat surprisingly picking only one Arsenal player despite their hugely impressive 1-0 win away at Chelsea that kept them top of the Premier League.

The Gunners made a real statement with their victory at Stamford Bridge, but this week’s team of the week on BBC Sport only had William Saliba in the line up, when there was surely a decent shout for the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey as well.

Liverpool also enjoyed a big win as they beat Tottenham 2-1 away from home, and so it’s not too surprising to see both Mohamed Salah and Alisson making Crooks’ XI.

Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne is another big name in the team, in what almost seems like a guaranteed weekly spot at the moment, while James Maddison will be doing his England chances no harm at all as he continues his fine form for Leicester City.

Lucas Digne, Wilfried Zaha and Adam Lallana are among the other big names to make the team of the week.

