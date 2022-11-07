Real Madrid make major Eden Hazard transfer decision

Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has reportedly fallen completely out of favour at the Bernabeu, with the Spanish giants deciding it would now be best for him to move on.

The Belgium international was a world class performer for many years during his time at Chelsea, but he’s just never quite got going in his time with Madrid, though injuries have also played their part.

Now, however, it seems Hazard has run out of chances to prove himself, according to Marca, with an exit looking most likely for the ex-Blue in the near future.

Hazard could surely still be a tempting option for some big clubs out there, as there’ll likely be at least a few teams who think he can still turn things around and revive his career.

Eden Hazard has struggled at Real Madrid
It would be a gamble, though, for a player who’s soon to turn 32, so one imagines there won’t be big names like Chelsea looking at signing him any longer.

It’s a shame we never saw the best of Hazard with Real, as it looked like such a good match when the transfer first went through in the summer of 2019.

