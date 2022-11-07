RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga in recent months.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has been in scintillating form for the German club over the past year and his performances have caught the attention of the top clubs.

Chelsea are thought to be one of the frontrunners to secure his services but the player is willing to wait for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

A report via El Nacional claims that the Blues currently have the advantage in the transfer chase and the player could cost around €60 million.

Meanwhile, his former club Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on his situation as well.

The Frenchman is destined to develop into one of the best attackers in world football and his signing would be a major coup for Chelsea. The Blues are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements.

Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz have not lived up to the expectations and Pierre-Emerick Aubayemang is in the twilight stages of his career.

Someone like Nkunku would sort out their goalscoring problems instantly. The 24-year-old can play anywhere across the front three and his versatility will be an added bonus.

The Leipzig star has 16 goals and two assists to his name across all competitions this season. It remains to be seen where he ends up.