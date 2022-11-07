Sky expert makes Leeds takeover claim; hints at possible “agreement” with Radrizzani

Football financial expert Kieran Maguire reckons 49ers Enterprises could be close to taking over Leeds United.

Maguire has said that there could be an ‘earnout agreement’ over a potential takeover.

The 49ers Enterprises already hold a 44 per cent stake in the Yorkshire-giants after current majority owner Andrea Radrizzani sold them another 10 per cent stake four years ago.

However, according to Maguire, a full takeover, which could be worth £400m, could be in the works with Radrizzani likely to make way for his cash-rich American business partners.

Speaking about the situation, Maguire said: “The 49ers are bearing their time when it comes to any potential acquisition of Leeds.

“They are waiting to see how the clubs beds in as far as its contribution to the Premier League is concerned.

“There are probably some earnout agreement that they have with Radrizzani which will help to determine the price ultimately paid.

“The 49ers are prepared to be patient. If they have got a fixed price already agreed upon then there is no downside from their point of view in awaiting further developments.”