Official: Southampton confirm sacking of Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton have confirmed that they have made the decision to sack Ralph Hasenhuttl as their manager today.

The Saints were beaten 4-1 at home by Newcastle this weekend, and currently find themselves in the relegation zone with just 12 points from their first 14 matches of the season.

There had been speculation that the latest defeat for Southampton could cost Hasenhuttl his job, and this has now been officially confirmed by the club this morning, as per the tweet below…

#SaintsFC can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl. — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) November 7, 2022

Southampton fans will be disappointed that things couldn’t work out with Hasenhuttl, but it looks like it was the right time to make a change.

There are decent players in this squad at the St Mary’s Stadium, so a new head coach could surely turn things around for the club and get them out of the bottom three.

Unfortunately for Hasenhuttl, he is likely to be best remembered by most Premier League fans as having twice lost games by the embarrassing score line of 9-0, in defeats to both Leicester City and Manchester United.