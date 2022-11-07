Incredible incident as TEN red cards handed out in Boca vs Racing clash by referee who’ll be at the World Cup

We witnessed something quite incredible between Boca Juniors and Racing as the referee handed out ten red cards late on in the game.

Watch below as this big game gets completely out of hand, with World Cup referee Facundo Tello producing a quite remarkable ten red cards to the players involved in the melee…

Facundo Tello gears up for the World Cup with a spectacular display in Boca v Racing pic.twitter.com/uoCbfMnoUy — James Dart (@James_Dart) November 6, 2022

Carlos Alcaraz scored a winning goal late on in extra time and rather unwisely celebrated in front of Boca fans, which sparked all the chaos in the video clip above.

Clearly this referee won’t put up with any rubbish and it will be interesting to see if he ends up doing anything similar in the World Cup in Qatar this winter!