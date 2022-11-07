Incredible incident as TEN red cards handed out in Boca vs Racing clash by referee who’ll be at the World Cup

Posted by

We witnessed something quite incredible between Boca Juniors and Racing as the referee handed out ten red cards late on in the game.

Watch below as this big game gets completely out of hand, with World Cup referee Facundo Tello producing a quite remarkable ten red cards to the players involved in the melee…

More Stories / Latest News
Champions League last 16 draw in full: Liverpool given Real Madrid re-match, difficult tests for Chelsea & Spurs
Gary Neville identifies the area where Manchester United are the “weakest out of the top six”
Liverpool have checked out 24-yr-old winger ahead of a potential move

Carlos Alcaraz scored a winning goal late on in extra time and rather unwisely celebrated in front of Boca fans, which sparked all the chaos in the video clip above.

Clearly this referee won’t put up with any rubbish and it will be interesting to see if he ends up doing anything similar in the World Cup in Qatar this winter!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.