Antonio Conte aims dig at Jurgen Klopp after Tottenham’s defeat to Liverpool

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte couldn’t resist taking a little swipe at Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp yesterday after his side’s 2-1 defeat at home to the Reds.

Mohamed Salah scored twice to give Klopp’s side all three points at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it seems Conte was still not happy after remembering the German tactician’s criticism of the way his team played in a 1-1 draw at Anfield earlier in the year.

Klopp made it clear on that occasion that he did not think much of Conte’s defensive tactics that day, so Conte aimed a little dig at his opposite number after losing this match, sarcastically suggesting the LFC manager must have been a bit happier with the way he set his team up this time.

“Before I answer the [first] question, Jurgen was happy with the way that we played tonight?,” Conte said, as quoted by the Metro.

“Yeah? It was important to know his opinion. Jurgen is a really good coach but at the end tonight we are talking about a defeat and I’m happy with the game that we played at Anfield. The final result was 1-1 and it was better.”

This is not what Spurs will have wanted after such a boost earlier in the week when they earned an impressive win away to Marseille to book their place in the next round of the Champions League.