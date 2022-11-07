(Video) Antony posts brilliant reaction to being included in Brazil’s World Cup squad

Manchester United’s Antony will be going to Qatar later this month.

The highly-rated South American winger has been confirmed in Brazil’s World Cup squad and the 22-year-old could not be happier.

Taking to social media to show fans the moment he discovered he had been included in manager Tite’s senior international squad for this winter’s Qatar World Cup, Antony posted the following short video.

Antony reaction to being listed in Brazil’s World cup squad. from soccer

Other Man United players included in Brazil’s squad are Fred, Casemiro and on-loan full-back Alex Telles.

