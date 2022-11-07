West Ham suffered a tough defeat on Sunday at London Stadium by Crystal Palace.

Just when everyone thought the game is ending on a draw, Michael Olise scored with the last kick of the match to give the visitors all three points.

Said Benrahma scored for the host with a well taken goal from distance and later was subtituted by Manuel Lanzini.

Moyes has been lately criticized for not using the Algerian star as much as he deserves. Fans believe Benrahma to finish most of the games instead of playing only 60 to 70 minutes.

Benrahma was spotted fuming as he was substituted after 63 minutes on Sunday against Palace.