(Video) Bruno Guimaraes’ heart-warming reaction to being included in Brazil’s World Cup squad

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

This is some of the most wholesome content you’ll see all day.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will be part of Brazil’s World Cup squad for this month’s winter tournament in Qatar.

The former Lyon playmaker learned his fate after manager Tite’s confirmed his final squad earlier on Monday.

MORE: Exclusive: Wolves make enquiry for 25-year-old defender on request of Julen Lopetegui

More Stories / Latest News
Sky expert makes Leeds takeover claim; hints at possible “agreement” with Radrizzani
(Video) Antony posts brilliant reaction to being included in Brazil’s World Cup squad
Exclusive: Wolves make enquiry for 25-year-old defender on request of Julen Lopetegui

Recording his reaction, the Magpies’ star man was seen cradling his young child while celebrating with his friends and family.

Check out the midfield’s heart-warming clip below.

More Stories Bruno Guimaraes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.