Everton reportedly wanted to sell Calvert-Lewin to West Ham but Moyes decided against going after his old team and instead signed 23-year-old Gianluca Scamacca.

David Moyes made a significant £60million Everton transfer decision and the club’s owners will be highly appreciative.

Moyes is renowned for conducting thorough research on all aspects, from character evaluations to injury histories.

Moyes emphasized the significance of the latter when discussing moves prior to the summer transfer season.

“We want robust players here, we want players who are playing all the games because if you get a couple of injuries you need them,”

“Overall we need a robust squad.” – Moyes said at the end of last season.

Calvert-Lewin missed majority of the season last term and he is currently curing a hamstring injury suffered during Leicester City defeat.

Safe to say, Moyes made a smart call when he decided not to sign Calvert-Lewin and instead opted for Scamacca who already has six goals this season for the Hammers.