Micah Richards slaughters ‘ridiculously bad’ West Ham ace after what he did vs. Palace

Micah Richards has laid into West Ham forward Michail Antonio for a bad dive in the game against Crystal Palace.

Antonio is normally a hugely influential player for the Hammers and can be great to watch, but he’s not been at his best so far this season.

Watching him against Palace, it seems there may now be a hint of desperation to his game as he dived to try to win a foul, with Richards far from impressed as he analysed it on Match of the Day.

“He does so brilliantly and when I first saw it I thought ‘oh he’s got a penalty,” Richards said on Match of the Day 2. “But you will see the other angle and it is a ridiculously bad dive.

“Sorry Michail, if you were here, I’m sure you would say the same but he does all the hard work and then just, what is he doing? The size of him, he goes down so easy.”

