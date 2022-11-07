West Ham United are looking to improve their attacking options when the January transfer window opens.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Hammers are lining up a move for the Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz. Apparently, David Moyes is a huge admirer of the player.

The 23-year-old has excelled in the Championship and he could prove to be a handy addition to David Moyes’ attack. The Chilean has 9 goals and an assist to his name across all competitions.

Apart from his goalscoring ability, Diaz is a versatile player who can play anywhere across the front three. His ability to slot into multiple roles could make him an asset for the London club.

West Ham need to improve their attack in order to finish the season strongly. Currently, Moyes is reliant on Jarrod Bowen, Michail Antonio and Gianluca Scamacca as his only goalscoring options and the three players have chipped in with a combined total of six goals in the Premier League.

The numbers are simply not good enough and Moyes must bring in an upgrade soon.

Diaz has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League player and it remains to be seen whether the Hammers can agree on a fee with Rovers now.

The 23-year-old could be available at a bargain because of his contract situation. He will be a free agent in the summer and he could negotiate a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January.