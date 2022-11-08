Middle Eastern group with $18billion have no interest in buying Liverpool

Since the news broke on Monday that Liverpool’s owners, Fenway Sports Group, are interested in selling the Premier League club the rumours of potential buyers continue to swirl.

The American owners have decided that they are willing to part ways with Liverpool in some form and will now look to cash in for a whopping £4billion, hiring investment companies Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to conduct the sale of the Merseyside club, reports the Athletic.

Reports began to emerge that Mumtalakat Holding Company, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, could be one potential buyer for the Premier League club but those rumours have been shut down by Ben Jacobs.

The CBS reporter has stated that Bahrain are not looking into buying Liverpool and have not expressed any interest, with the country having no plans to do so either in the near future.

Contrary to some reports, Mumtalakat Holding Company, Bahrain's sovereign wealth fund, are not looking into buying Liverpool. They have not expressed any interest and don't plan on doing so. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) November 8, 2022

In 2022, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, the Bahraini fund has nearly $18 billion in assets under management and certainly have the financial muscle to buy the Premier League club.

Liverpool’s potential new owners will now come from elsewhere and this will come as good news to the Reds fans that will not want their club to become state-owned.