According to recent reports, Ralph Hasenhuttl would find it hard to turn down managing West Ham should David Moyes find himself sacked by the Hammers’ hierarchy.

That’s according to a recent report from the Express, who claim the Hammers have a provisional four-man managerial shortlist should Moyes fail to turn the Londoners’ season around.

Sitting down in 15th place in the Premier League, West Ham have been a shadow of the side they were last season, and should their dire run continue, Moyes could find himself cut loose by the club’s owners.

The report claims Hasenhuttl, who was recently relieved of his duties at Southampton, could be offered the chance to make a quick turnaround and would find the prospect of taking over from Moyes ‘very tempting’.

Sean Dyche, Rafael Benitez, and Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou are the other names believed to be in contention of taking over from the Scotsman.

  1. Is this the beano?
    Super manager. Oh dear!
    Just sacked by Southampton. Repeat Southampton. Who wouldn’t be tempted by a bigger, wealthier club? Especially when you’re on the dole.
    Appalling journalism

    Reply

