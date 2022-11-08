Arsenal enter the race to sign Nigerian international

Arsenal have entered the race to sign Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze.

Chukwueze is an exciting young winger who came through the Villarreal youth team and has already made 24 appearances for his country Nigeria at the age of 23 years old.

The Nigerian international has spent the majority of his career playing off the right wing, but he has struggled to score goals consistently at the top level.

This hasn’t stopped multiple clubs showing an interest in signing Chukwueke – according to Fichajes, Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Everton are all in the race to secure his signature.

Arsenal don’t have a lot of backup for Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side, except for the inexperienced Marquinhos. Bringing in a player of Chukwueke’s calibre, a player who has plenty of experience at the top level at a young age, could be a smart move, possibly allowing Marquinhos to be sent out on loan.

However, his lack of goals could be a concern to Mikel Arteta, who relies on players all over the pitch to contribute, with Gabriel Jesus, not a natural, goalscoring striker.