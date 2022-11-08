Jack Wilshere describes record-breaking Arsenal wonderkid as “unplayable at times”

Arsenal youth coach Jack Wilshere has paid a special compliment to highly-rated wonderkid Ethan Nwaneri after his continued fine form for the Gunners at youth level.

The 15-year-old has already made history for the senior Arsenal side, becoming the youngest player in the history of the club, as well as the youngest ever Premier League player when he came on as a substitute against Brentford earlier this season.

Nwaneri clearly looks like a player with a big future at the Emirates Stadium, and Wilshere is someone who will have worked closely with him.

Gooners will therefore be excited to hear that Wilshere sounds like a big admirer of Nwaneri, describing him as being capable of being ‘unplayable’ at times.

“In the first half, he tried to find the spaces, playing in people’s backs and creating space for himself, and we couldn’t find him a little bit,” Wilshere said, as quoted by the Metro.

“In the second half, he was very good. He was unplayable at times. He had a few good moments. In the second half a lot of players stepped up a level, we found some more space.

“We spoke to them a little bit at halftime about few tactical things which allowed Ethan to free up. We had a really good balance in the team and Ethan was good in the second half.”

Arsenal have a proud record of promoting top young players from their academy, with Wilshere one of those from the last decade, while Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah are more recent examples.