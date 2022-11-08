Arsenal plotting a move to sign Lens star but could face competition from Liverpool

Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Lens midfielder Seko Fofana but they could face competition from Liverpool.

Despite not making an appearance for the club, Fofana started his senior football career in England with Manchester City. After a loan move to Fulham and Bastia, Fofana moved to Italy with Udinese, before signing for his current club Lens.

Fofana is a powerful, dynamic midfielder who loves to get into the box and score goals, as proven by hitting the back of the net ten times in all competitions last season.

Seko Fofana in action for RC Lens.
According to L’Equipe (via Sport Witness), Fofana could be on his way back to England, with Arsenal and Newcastle interested in the midfielder, who is valued at around €30m.

However, a report from journalist Ignazio Genuardi claimed that Liverpool are also interested in securing his signature.

Fofana doesn’t really fit the recent recruitment strategy of Arsenal. The Lens midfielder is 27 years old, and under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have opted to sign up-and-coming, younger talents rather than ready-made players, with the Spanish manager looking to mould them to fit his system.

