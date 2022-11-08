Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has given the club a glowing reference of his international teammate Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Ukraine international has been on fire for Shakhtar Donetsk so far this season, showing himself to be one of the most exciting young talents in Europe.

Zinchenko joined the Gunners from Manchester City in the summer, and it will be interesting to see if he can now help the club lure Mudryk to the Emirates Stadium as well.

According to 90min, new signings in attack could be on Arsenal’s agenda this January, with Mudryk one player they’ve been monitoring and whom they’ve received rave reviews of from Zinchenko.

Arsenal would surely do well to add Mudryk to their options up front in the second half of the season, with Mikel Arteta lacking much in the way of depth behind his first choice front three of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal allowed Nicolas Pepe to leave during the summer, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are other big names to recently depart the north London outfit.