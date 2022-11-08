According to Football Insider, Burnley has joined the race to sign midfielder Stuart McKinstry from Leeds United.

Before his contract with the Yorkshire giants expires next summer, the 20-year-old is catching the attention of several Championship clubs.

Burnley is keeping an eye on McKinstry’s situation and is prepared to sign him if a new agreement cannot be reached, despite Leeds’ plans to hold contract discussions with him.

McKinstry is currently at Motherwell on a season-long loan, and he has performed well since returning to the team where he first earned his name.

In 2019, he transferred to Elland Road after rising through the ranks at Fir Park.