Chelsea and Man City receive great news in their pursuit of £105m star

Chelsea and Manchester City are reportedly very interested in AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and the latest update on his contract situation is great news for the Premier League duo.

With Leao’s contract expiring at the San Siro in 2024, Calciomercato has reported that the Rossoneri are struggling to meet the Portuguese player’s financial demands for a new deal as the forward is demanding around €8m to €9m per season in order to sign a new contract with the Italian champions.

That works out at around €155,000-a-week, which can easily be afforded by both Chelsea and Manchester City.

With Milan struggling to tie Leao down to a new contract and his current one running out, next summer will be the Rossoneri’s last chance to get in a big chunk of money for the 23-year-old and that’s when both Chelsea and Man City could pounce.

Both Premier League clubs are reportedly ready to battle it out for the AC Milan star next summer as they look to add one of Europe’s brightest talents to their squad.

The biding is set to open up at around £105m, according to Tuttomercato, but being Milan’s biggest star, the Serie A giants could end up getting more if the battle between the two English clubs gets intense.

Leao is a highly talented individual and is one of the best players in Europe at present. The 23-year-old played a huge role in AC Milan winning Serie A last season with his 11 goals and 10 assists earning him the league’s player of the season award.