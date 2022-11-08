“Chelsea are the model” – Former Premier League owner Simon Jordan plays down the importance of state funding

Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, has played down the importance of state funding in football following the news that Liverpool could be sold in the near future.

The news broke on Monday that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are interested in selling the club after 12 years in charge of its running and that has got many people talking about who could possibly take over the Premier League giants.

There will be lots of speculation over the coming weeks and months but the names of cities such as Dubai will not be far away from the conversation.

With Manchester City and Newcastle owned by states in England, Simon Jordan discussed the need for state funding to compete on talkSPORT this morning.

Simon Jordan talks about state-owned clubs following Liverpool news

Speaking on the topic with Jim White, Jordan said: “whilst it looks like a one-stop shop and you have to go to the nation-states to be able to compete in football, you are seeing a very different landscape manifesting itself.

“Football’s becoming a mature economically viable interesting business to people like bankers, like Goldman Sachs, people like JP Morgan, like people that would fund the purchase of Twitter, will now get into the purchasing criteria of buying football clubs.

When asked if football is going the way of needing to be state-owned in order to be able to compete by White, Jordan says: “No, then tell that to Todd Boehly.

“Because the biggest football club purchased in the history of football has just been bought by a group of Americans.

“Chelsea are the model, not the nation-states.”