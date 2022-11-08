“Chelsea are the model” – Former Premier League owner Simon Jordan plays down the importance of state funding

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, has played down the importance of state funding in football following the news that Liverpool could be sold in the near future. 

The news broke on Monday that Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group are interested in selling the club after 12 years in charge of its running and that has got many people talking about who could possibly take over the Premier League giants.

There will be lots of speculation over the coming weeks and months but the names of cities such as Dubai will not be far away from the conversation.

With Manchester City and Newcastle owned by states in England, Simon Jordan discussed the need for state funding to compete on talkSPORT this morning.

Newcastle became the latest club bought by a state last year
More Stories / Latest News
Bayern Munich crazy for Kane, Chelsea about to appoint new board, Real Madrid want Liverpool target and more…
Middle Eastern group with $18billion have no interest in buying Liverpool
Stats show Liverpool star was very unlucky to be snubbed for World Cup place

Simon Jordan talks about state-owned clubs following Liverpool news

Speaking on the topic with Jim White, Jordan said: “whilst it looks like a one-stop shop and you have to go to the nation-states to be able to compete in football, you are seeing a very different landscape manifesting itself.

“Football’s becoming a mature economically viable interesting business to people like bankers, like Goldman Sachs, people like JP Morgan, like people that would fund the purchase of Twitter, will now get into the purchasing criteria of buying football clubs.

When asked if football is going the way of needing to be state-owned in order to be able to compete by White, Jordan says: “No, then tell that to Todd Boehly.

“Because the biggest football club purchased in the history of football has just been bought by a group of Americans.

“Chelsea are the model, not the nation-states.”

More Stories simon jordan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.