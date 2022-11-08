Chelsea looking to add French forward to improve struggling attack

Chelsea are looking to sign Stade Rennes forward Martin Terrier to improve their struggling front line.

Terrier enjoyed an unbelievable season in front of goal last campaign, managing 21 league goals for Rennes. The French forward has is now attracting the interest of clubs around Europe, and it’s no surprise considering his attacking threat.

Terrier is yet to be called up to the French national team, but you feel like it’s a matter of time before he does. A move to a bigger club could be what he needs to get the recognition required to make the France senior squad.

Now, according to Jeunes Footeux, Chelsea are considering making a move for Terrier as they look to rebuild their struggling attack. Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were brought in during the summer transfer window, but neither have made a significant impact at the club.

With Graham Potter recently brought to the club, Chelsea will need to give him time to bring in players to fit his system, and Terrier could be the ideal solution for him in attack.