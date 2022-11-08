Chelsea are to prioritise the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo next summer as they plan a rebuild under Graham Potter.

Hiring a manager like Potter without allowing him time to build his own squad is completely pointless. He isn’t a quick-fix manager who is going to come in and steady a ship – as we saw with Brighton, he’s a long-term project manager.

To help him build the squad he wants, Chelsea will have to allow him to completely rebuild the squad, offloading deadwood and bringing in the players he desires.

Now, according to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are set to prioritise the signing of Brighton midfielder Caicedo, as Potter looks to raid his former club to help with his rebuild.

Potter is fully aware of what Caicedo can offer to his Chelsea side and Caicedo will be aware of Potter’s demands as a manager.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho out of contract in the summer, Chelsea could be in the market for multiple midfielders at the end of the season, and Caicedo could be the answer for Potter.