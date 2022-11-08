Chelsea look likely to make Armando Broja a key part of their first-team project, even if he’s not been playing that much so far this season.

The talented 21-year-old recently signed a new long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, and Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on his situation in the latest edition of Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Chelsea fans will have been eager to see more of Broja after he showed tremendous potential on loan at Southampton last season, and there’s surely a case for Graham Potter using him more often at the moment as the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling aren’t at the top of their game in the Blues attack right now.

Romano expects Broja could get more of a role soon as he’s considered part of the Chelsea project, though he also suggested that a loan could be good for the Albania international if his situation doesn’t change in 2023.

“I’m sure Broja is part of the Chelsea project as they strongly wanted to keep him and sign new long-term deal in September,” Romano said.

“There are no talks for potential loan, as of today; I think in 2023 the situation will be way more clear as he needs to play to improve.”

Chelsea have a top young talent on their hands here, but they’ll need to be careful not to repeat some of the mistakes they’ve made in the past.

The west London giants notably had elite young talents Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne on their books at one point, though they never gave them the chance to play and they’re now star players for two of their biggest rivals.

More recently, allowing Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori to leave without playing them more also looks like a big mistake, and Broja surely has similar potential to go and prove the club wrong somewhere else if he isn’t given the opportunity soon.